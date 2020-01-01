How to edit graphics

Graphics are design elements that you can add to your photos and designs. This article walks through how to change a graphics' color, position, and orientation and how to erase parts of a graphic.
Editing a PicMonkey graphic
To change the graphics' size and shape:
Drag the corner handles to change your graphics' size while maintaining its aspect ratio.
To change your graphics' size and change its aspect ratio, drag the corner handles while pressing the Shift key on your keyboard.
To change your graphics' color:
If your graphic has one color, you can access the color picker right from the Graphics palette. You can also use the eyedropper, which lets you pick a color from your image or anywhere in the PicMonkey interface.
If your graphic has two colors, click one of the color boxes to access the color picker and eyedropper tools.
To change your graphics' opacity, adjust the Fade slider.
Another way to change its color and opacity is by adjusting the blend mode. Scroll through the Blend mode drop-down menu to preview how various blend modes will look on your graphic.
To change your graphics' position and orientation:
To rotate your graphic, drag the top handle in the direction that you want it to rotate.
To straighten your graphic, right-click it and click Straighten.
To flip your graphic horizontally or vertically, click the horizontal or vertical flip buttons on the Graphics palette.
To move the graphic across a straight horizontal or vertical axis, drag it while holding the Shift key.
To erase part of your graphic:
Click the Eraser button in your Graphics palette.
Make sure the eraser icon is selected and drag your mouse over the part of the graphic that you want to erase.
To add part of the graphic back, click the paintbrush icon.
You can adjust the size and intensity of your eraser by moving the Eraser size and Eraser hardness sliders.
You can also add your own graphics to any PicMonkey designs. To learn how to add and edit your own graphics, see How to add and edit your own graphics.