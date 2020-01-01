How to add graphics to photos

Graphics are PicMonkey's version of stickers or clipart that you can add to your photos and designs. This article will show you how to add graphics.

Adding a PicMonkey graphic

From the PicMonkey Editor:

Click the Graphics tab (the butterfly icon in the editing panel on the left).

Explore our selection of graphics, until you find one that you like.

To add the graphic to your picture or canvas, just click it.

Once the graphic appears, you can move it into place by dragging it.

You can find more graphics in the Themes tab.

To layer graphics:

You can add as many graphics to your image as you want.

If you add a graphic on top of another one and want it to appear behind the first graphic, right-click the new one and select Send to back . Other options include Bring forward , Bring to front , and Send backward .

You can also change the stacking order by clicking the Layers palette button, located on the far-left side of the bottom toolbar.

Click the graphic you want to move in the Layers palette, then click the arrows to send it forward or backward, or all the way to the front or back.

To learn more about how to edit graphics, check out this help article.