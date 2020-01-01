How to add and edit your own graphics

In PicMonkey, you have the option of using our graphics, or you can add your own. Your own graphics can be anything from images to icons to photos. Adding a photo as an graphic is the first step to a few advanced editing techniques like background erasing and double exposure.

To add your own graphics in PicMonkey:

Click the Add your own button at the top off the Graphics menu to add a graphic that you have stored on your computer.

To access different storage options like Hub, Facebook, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Flickr, click the caret next to Add your own.

Editing your own graphics

Your own graphics behave the same way as PicMonkey graphics, with a couple of exceptions: