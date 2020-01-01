Get to know Design

When you select Design from the PicMonkey homepage, you are directed to the Editor, because apart from starting with a blank canvas, you’re using many of the same tools that you would when editing a photo.

This article will go over some of PicMonkey’s most useful design tools so that you can find exactly what you need, when you need it.

Basic Edits

From Basic Edits (the sliders icon at the top of the editing panel) you can access two important editing tools, Canvas Color and Resize.

Canvas Color

Canvas Color allows you to change the color of your blank canvas. Use the color picker to find a color that you like, or if you already have a color in mind, you can type the Hex Code into the box above the color picker.

Resize

To change the size of your canvas, enter in the new pixel dimensions into the text boxes.

The box on the left controls width and the box on the right controls height.

Checking the Keep proportions box will keep the aspect ratio of your canvas the same.

To set your canvas to a specific size in inches, check out our inches to pixels conversion chart.

Text

Our Text tool (the uppercase and lowercase “T” icon) comes with a wide selection of fonts, but you can also add fonts from your computer by clicking the Yours button on the top right corner.

To add text to your design:

Click the font you want to add.

Click the Add text button at the top of the panel.

In the text box that appears over your photo, type your message.

In the Text palette, you can adjust your text’s size, color, and effects.

Graphics

You will find all of our PicMonkey graphics in the Graphics tab (the butterfly icon). Graphics are scalable image elements that you can add to your design.

To add a graphic:

Click the graphic you want and it will instantly be added to your canvas.

Adjust the size of a graphic by dragging its corner handles.

Rotate a graphic by clicking and turning its top handle.

Change the size, fade, color, and blend mode in the Graphics palette .

You can also erase part of a graphic by clicking the Eraser tab in the Graphics palette .

Add your own graphics by clicking Add your own at the top of the panel.

Frames

Apply a frame to your design by clicking the Frames tab in the Editing Panel. Adjust properties like thickness and border size and then click Apply to add your frame.

Textures

Textures are transparent images that you can add on top of your image or design. Unlike graphics, which can be adjusted to stretch or shrink in size, textures always extend to the full length and width of your design. Adjust the Blend Mode, Saturation, and Fade sliders until it looks how you want it to, then click Apply to add it to your design. You can add your own texture by clicking Your Own at the top of the Textures panel.

Templates

If you don’t want to start from scratch, PicMonkey has a wide selection of ready-made design templates you can customize to your liking. You can find templates by clicking the Templates tab (the bottom-most icon on the far left side of the editing panel).

More resources: