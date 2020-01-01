Get to know the Editor

The three areas where you’ll find most of your controls in the PicMonkey editor: the top toolbar, the editing panel, and the bottom toolbar. Let’s tour each of them and learn how they work:

The top toolbar

The top toolbar is about getting your images in and out of the Editor and it also allows you to manage some of your account settings.

On the left, it has buttons that allow you to Open new photos from several storage options; Save a photo to Hub; and Share a photo to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Flickr, Tumblr, or via Email. You can also click Export to save your photo to your computer. Note that save, share, and export are now premium features.

If you’re logged into PicMonkey, you’ll see a little caret next to your user name on the right side of the top toolbar. Clicking the caret presents the following menu options: My account (for managing your account settings), Manage Hub (for managing your images stored in Hub), Log out, and Help.

If you’re not logged in, you will see a Free Trial button that will allow you to sign up for a one-week free trial of our Premium features and you will also have the option to Log in.

The image settings button (the gear icon In the far right corner) lets you optimize your image resolution for the job at hand. This comes in handy if you have loaded an exceptionally large image and it’s causing your editing to slow down. Clicking the “X” in the top toolbar closes the Editor and returns you to the PicMonkey homepage.

The editing panel

The editing panel is where you can access all of PicMonkey’s editing features, including tools and effects. There are several tabs that you can choose from, including:

Basic Edits (the sliders icon) - Allows you to make quick adjustments to your images, including Crop and Resize.

Effects (the magic wand icon) - Apply filters, like Boost, or use tools, like Draw.

Touch Up (the woman’s head icon) - Do quick fixes or all out makeovers with effects like Blemish Fix and Wrinkle Remover.

Text (the uppercase and lowercase “T”) - Access our full collection of basic fonts.

Graphics (the shapes icon) - Find both realistic clipart graphics and cartoon-y stickers.

Frames (the frame icon) - Choose from a wide selection of photo frames, both realistic and fun

Textures (the woven icon) - Apply textures like Bokeh or Water to any of your pictures. You can adjust fade and paint them on specific spots.

Themes (the third tab from the bottom—the icon changes seasonally!) - Easily make seasonal-specific designs with our themes, which include special fonts, effects, graphics, and textures.

Templates (the lowercase “t” icon) - Customize one from PicMonkey’s full library of designer-crafted templates.

The bottom toolbar

The bottom toolbar is there to help you fine-tune the effects and features you have applied.

From left to right:

Use the Layers palette (the two stacked squares icon) to see the different elements in your design (like text and overlays). Shift them up or down or use the Layers palette to click into the item that you want.

Use the Alignment palette (the grid icon) to align objects along a grid or in relation to one another.

Remove changes you made with the Undo button.

Put changes back with the Redo button.

Use the zoom slider to zoom in and out on your image. When you use the zoom slider , a view controller (square within a square) appears that will allow you to pan through your image without changing the zoom.

Click Fit to screen (the four-corners icon) to get your image view back to its original size.

