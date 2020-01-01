Choosing and adjusting your collage layout

There are 36 preset layout options in PicMonkey’s Collage tool. All of these layouts are customizable and responsive, and you can also make your own layout. Here’s a look at how to choose and customize collage layouts in PicMonkey.

Choosing a layout

When you open Collage, you'll find the layout options in the Layouts tab (the grid icon) on the left-hand side.

Layouts are grouped by project or style. Each item in the Layouts tab has several layout variations within it. When you find a layout you like, click it.

To add your images, click the Images tab. Your images appear in a photo tray to the left of the collage. Drag each photo into an empty cell. You can also click AutoFill (under the Add images button at the top of the Images tab) and PicMonkey will place your images for you.

If you want to start over, click Clear all and your images will be removed from your collage layout.

To reorder the images that you’ve placed, drag one over the other and they’ll swap places.

Adding and removing cells

To add new cells, drag an image over a cell border until you see a blue bar appear. The other cells will instantly resize and move when you release your mouse to drop the image in place.

To remove a photo from a cell, hover over it and click the X that appears in the corner. To remove a photo and its cell, click the X twice.

Making your own layout

To make your own layout, click Create your own at the top of the Layouts tab. You'll start with a single-celled collage.

Head back to the images tab and drag your photos to create new cells.

To learn more about changing the dimensions of your collage and the images in it, see our How to resize a collage article.