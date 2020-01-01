Collage

Choosing and adjusting your collage layout

There are 36 preset layout options in PicMonkey’s Collage tool. All of these layouts are customizable and responsive, and you can also make your own layout. Here’s a look at how to ...

Get to know Collage

Most of the controls in PicMonkey’s collage maker are found in the top toolbar, the panel, and the bottom toolbar. Here’s a brief introduction to what you’ll find in each location. ...

How to add text to your collage

There are two ways you can add text to your collage. You can send your completed collage to the Editor, and then add your text. Or, if you are a premium member, you can open a sing ...

How to make a photo collage

You can easily create photo collages with PicMonkey’s collage maker. Here’s a look at the basic process to get you started. 1. Open your photos in Collage To make a collage in PicM ...

How to open an image in Collage

There are four ways to open your photos in Collage: dragging and dropping your photos onto the homepage, using the Collage button at the top of the homepage, using the Add images b ...

How to resize a collage

You can change the dimensions of the photos in your collage and the collage as a whole. Changing the overall dimensions of your collage There are two ways to change the dimensions ...