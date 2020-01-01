PicMonkey's Commitment to GDPR Compliance

PicMonkey is committed to protecting our users’ data and is preparing to comply with the new EU data protection regulation.

What is the GDPR?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a set of new data protection laws that go into effect for all EU customers in May 2018. GDPR applies to any company that collects and processes personal data within the EU. PicMonkey has always and will continue to take our users’ personal data very seriously. Because of this, we’re working cross-functionally to ensure our privacy policies are not only compliant, but are done with world-class customer care in mind.

PicMonkey’s GDPR readiness plan:

Legal Updates: In an effort to better serve our users and ensure GDPR compliance, we will update our customer-facing legal terms (Privacy & Cookies Policy and Terms of Use) before the required deadline of May 25, 2018. We'll also notify our customers when these changes are implemented. Additionally, we will create new internal customer support and marketing policies to ensure further compliance.

Right to be Forgotten: Upon request, PicMonkey administrators can permanently delete personally identifiable information. If you are an EU customer and would like your account to be deleted, please visit your Account page.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to get in contact with us here.