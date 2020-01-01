What are Basic and Pro?

Basic

Basic is PicMonkey’s monthly or annual paid membership service that unlocks our deluxe design and photo editing tools. Before April 2018, Basic was named "Premium."

Some features used to be locked for non-Basic members, but now everyone is able to trial the majority of PicMonkey's features.

To start a free trial, just click the Start my free trial button on any premium pop-up window. You can also click the Free Trial button in the top menu at any time to try out Basic for one week.

Pro

Pro has all the benefits of Basic, plus unlimited storage of re-editable images in Hub. Pro members can also organize photos and collages into folders, in Hub.

To learn more about Basic and Pro, check out our pricing page.

