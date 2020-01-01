Updating and renewing your account

You can update your account information at anytime from your account page. To access this page, click your user name in the top right corner of the website and click My account. From the Account page you can edit your username, password, email address, email preferences, language preferences, Facebook login permissions, and payment information.

Change your account information

Click the blue link of the feature you want to change, and make your changes directly on the account page. For example, if you want to change your email address, click Change email address, erase your old email address in the New address bar and then re-type it into the Confirm address bar. To save your changes, click Change.

Change your payment information

To update your payment information, click the Renew membership button under “Your Subscription.” From there you can select a new payment plan (monthly or annual) and then enter new credit card information. To save your changes, click Update.

Renew your account

If you’ve paid with a credit card or with Paypal, Your PicMonkey Basic subsciption will automatically renew each month or year (depending on your plan) on the same day of the month that you upgraded. If you are not set up with automatic renewals in Paypal, you can easily do so at anytime from your Account page.

Please note that if you paid for your PicMonkey subscription with a prepaid gift card, it will not be automatically renewed. You can update your payment information at any time on or before your membership expiration date.

If you forget your password