Changing your membership plan

PicMonkey has a few different membership options. There’s a monthly Basic plan, an annual Basic plan, a monthly Pro plan, and an annual Pro plan. You can also try most of the PicMonkey features free without an account—you just won't be able to save or export your work. To learn everything that you get with Basic and Pro, see our help article, “What are Basic and Pro?”

Upgrading your membership

If you already have a Basic account and you want to upgrade to Pro, click the Upgrade button on the top right corner of the website, or on any of the prompts you see when you’re using Hub. You can also change your membership plan from your account page by clicking the Change plan button. You will then be directed to upgrade to Pro.

When you upgrade to Pro, your card will automatically be charged the full value of your new annual Pro membership minus the amount that you had left on your Basic membership.

You can start a Basic account with a free trial, or you can buy PicMonkey on the spot. To start your free trial, click the Free trial button on the top right corner of the PicMonkey homepage. Your card will be charged at the end of the trial.

Downgrading your membership

To downgrade your membership from Pro to Basic or to cancel either membership type, go to your account page by clicking your username in the upper right corner of the website and clicking My account. From there, click Change plan, like you would to upgrade.

From there you’ll be taken to the Plans & Pricing page, where you’ll be able to select either a Basic plan (if you’re downgrading from Pro). You can also click Cancel membership from your account page, if you know you want to cancel your account. To learn more about canceling your account, see our help article, “Canceling my account.”