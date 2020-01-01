Cancelling your membership

If you no longer want to have a PicMonkey account, you can either cancel your membership or delete your whole account. Please note that these are not the same thing.

If you’re a PicMonkey Basic or Pro subscriber, cancelling keeps your account active for the amount of time you had left on your membership and then it will not renew.

To go from a Basic or Pro subscription to a free account, or move from Pro to Basic, see the Help article about downgrading.

To cancel your membership

You can cancel your PicMonkey membership at any time from Manage my account > Billing and selecting Cancel plan and then confirming your cancellation. If you have images in your Hub, you will be prompted to save them before you cancel your membership.

If you do not see a link to cancel your account:

Your account may already be in a cancelled, non-renewing state; or, You may be logged into an account without an active membership or trial. If you are having issues locating your account, please reach out to our support team.

Please note that if you are cancelling the account in order to not be charged again, the membership must be cancelled prior to the next renewal date (you can find your renewal date on your account page).