What are Shared Spaces?

What is Shared Spaces?

Shared Spaces is an area in Hub where you can collaborate on photo editing and graphic design projects with other people. Shared Spaces contain folders where you can keep images, brand assets, or other design-related files.

Can I share a single image with someone without inviting them to a shared space?

You can always share a flattened version of your image by clicking the Download button at the top of the editor. However, if you want to share the working version of your file, you need to share it within a shared space.

What’s the difference between Shared Spaces and private folders?

Shared spaces - Includes folders that are shared with other people.

Private folders - House images that you create and that only you can access.

How many shared spaces can I have?

You can create as many spaces as you want. The shared spaces that other people invite you to will also show up in your shared space area.

Do I need a subscription in order to use Shared Spaces?

No, anyone who has created a PicMonkey account can create a shared space and share it with others. You do not need to pay for a PicMonkey subscription in order to use Shared Spaces.

Is Shared Spaces the same as Teams?

No:

Shared Spaces is an area in Hub where you can put your work so others can view, edit, and discuss it.

Teams is a PicMonkey pricing tier where you can buy multiple seats for a discounted rate.

You do not need a Teams subscription (or any PicMonkey subscription) in order to use Shared Spaces.

How do I invite other people to a shared space?

Click Invite others on the Manage people page to invite other people to collaborate. You’ll need to have their email address and we’ll let them know that they have access to your shared space.