What is real-time collaboration?

If you belong to the same shared space, you and your team can edit the same image at the same time.

How do I start using real-time collaboration?

In order to edit a photo in real-time, it needs to be saved to a folder within a shared space. The other members of the space will then be able to access that image.

Can people overwrite what I’m doing to an image?

No, when you’re editing an image, whatever you’re editing will be uneditable for other people.