How to Customize Your Shared Space

You can add a custom icon to help people identify your shared space. You can change the logo whenever you want, just as long as your role in the space is an Admin or higher.

To add a custom logo icon:

From your shared space page in Hub, click Change icon under the name of the space. In the file picker, select the image icon you want to use from your computer and click Open. Adjust the size and placement of your image, then click Save to add it to the icon.

To add a cover image for a folder: