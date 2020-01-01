PicMonkey Help & Support

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

How to Customize Your Shared Space

You can add a custom icon to help people identify your shared space. You can change the logo whenever you want, just as long as your role in the space is an Admin or higher.

To add a custom logo icon:

  1. From your shared space page in Hub, click Change icon under the name of the space.

  2. In the file picker, select the image icon you want to use from your computer and click Open.

  3. Adjust the size and placement of your image, then click Save to add it to the icon.

To add a cover image for a folder:

  1. Make sure the image you want to use is already in the folder.

  2. Click the three dots on the right of the image and select Set as cover image.

Tags: Cloud storage, File organization, Filing sharing

Still need help?

Contact the Support Team

Related Articles

Permissions & Access
Each shared space has its own set of access permissions, which can be granted and revoked by an admin. The person that creates a space is automatically the owner of that space, and
Getting Images into Your Hub
Hub is PicMonkey’s cloud-based storage system. Everything you work on in PicMonkey is auto-saved to Hub while you work. There is no “save” option in PicMonkey because it is not nec
Hub and Shared Spaces
Hub is PicMonkey’s cloud-based storage platform. As you work in PicMonkey, your project is autosaved to Hub. There is no need to Save your work.  Hub stores your images as multi-la
VIDEO: Where Do My Files Save?
This article describes how your work is automatically saved to your Hub. (Read more: What is Hub?) Images are automatically saved to Hub upon upload When you select an image to e