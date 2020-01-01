Shared Spaces

How to Customize Your Shared Space

You can add a custom icon to help people identify your shared space. You can change the logo whenever you want, just as long as your role in the space is an Admin or higher. To add ...

How to Manage People in a Shared Space

If you are an Admin or the Owner of a Shared Space and you've invited others to join your Space, you can manage their roles like this: Click Manage people on the shared space page ...

Permissions & Access

Each shared space has its own set of access permissions, which can be granted and revoked by an admin. The person that creates a space is automatically the owner of that space, and ...

Real-Time Collaboration

What is real-time collaboration? If you belong to the same shared space, you and your team can edit the same image at the same time. How do I start using real-time collaboration? I ...

What are Shared Spaces?

What is Shared Spaces? Shared Spaces is an area in Hub where you can collaborate on photo editing and graphic design projects with other people. Shared Spaces contain folders where ...