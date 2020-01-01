If PicMonkey has been running slowly, and/or you’ve received a message from us about slow performance, your issues may be related to WebGL, or Web Graphics Library.

Learn more about WebGL and PicMonkey.

Support for WebGL is present in later versions of Firefox, Google Chrome, Safari , and Microsoft Edge; however, the user's device must also have hardware that supports these features.

First: Test to see if WebGL is the problem

To find out if WebGL is causing the problem, open a browser window and head to http://get.webgl.org. If you DO NOT see a spinning cube, you can try a couple things depending on your browser before contacting our support team.

• Chrome

Enable WebGL status

In a Chrome browser window, type chrome://settings/system in the URL field Ensure that "Use hardware acceleration when available" is toggled to on (showing blue). If you must turn this on, close and relaunch Chrome afterward.

Check WebGL status

Next, go to chrome://gpu Under the "Graphics Feature Status" list, find WebGL to learn its status. If it says "Hardware accelerated" then WebGL is running on the graphics card. If the status is not "Hardware accelerated", then the Problems Detected list (below the the Graphics Feature Status list) may explain why hardware acceleration is unavailable.

If "B" is your outcome, you should contact our Help team by filing a ticket. Please provide us with a GPU report from step 4 above—by opening a window in Chrome and typing chrome://gpu into your address bar. Copy and paste the report into the help request form.

• Firefox

Check WebGL status

Open a browser window in Firefox. Type "about:config" in the URL address bar. In the search box, type "webgl.disabled" The value should be false if WebGL is enabled.

Enable WebGL status

Please note that making any changes in the Firefox configuration area could adversely impact your system. You can contact our Help team by filing a ticket. Please provide us a browser configuration report by opening a new tab and typing about:support into your address bar. Click the button that reads: "Copy text to clipboard" and paste into the help ticket.

• Safari

WebGL is enabled by default in Safari. If it’s not working, please contact support.

• Microsoft Edge

Enable WebGL status

In an Edge browser window, type edge://settings/system in the URL field. Ensure that "Use hardware acceleration when available" is checked. If you need to check it, be sure to restart your browser afterward so the change takes effect.

Check WebGL status

Next, go to edge://gpu Under the "Graphics Feature Status" list, find WebGL to learn its status. If it says "Hardware accelerated" then WebGL is running on the graphics card. If the status is not "Hardware accelerated", then the Problems Detected list (below the the Graphics Feature Status list) may explain why hardware acceleration is unavailable.

If "B" is your outcome, you should contact our Help team by filing a ticket. Please provide us with a GPU report from step 4 above—by opening a window in Chrome and typing chrome://gpu into your address bar. Copy and paste the report into the help request form.