Start a new collage

You can create a new collage or convert an existing document to a collage. Unlike Old PicMonkey, you do not need to create a collage in a separate location within PicMonkey. You can create a collage from within the editor.

There are a few ways to start a new collage:

Click Create new on the top toolbar and select Collage From your homepage, click in the Edit new image box with the + sign From your homepage, click on the Collage icon located at the bottom row Or, if you are already in the editor, select Collage from the left toolbar.

To convert an existing document to a collage: open your existing document in the editor, select Collage from the left toolbar and choose a layout. This will preserve all the layers in the document and convert the background into a collage which you can now customize.

How to fill the cells

To fill your collage, select the Photos & video tab in the left toolbar.

To fill using stock images and stock videos , simply drag and drop stock photos or stock videos onto a collage cell.

To fill with your own photos and videos , select the “Uploaded” tab from within Photos & video. Then upload photos and videos you would like to add to the collage, and drag and drop to a collage cell. Or, you can also click Autofill cells found at the bottom of the “Uploaded” view to fill all empty cells.

Note: Any photos you upload to “Uploaded” while in collage mode will only be accessible during the current session. They will not save to Hub individually. If you want to save them to Hub, then upload them first via your homepage.

Changing and customizing your collage

Please see: How to Resize a Collage for everything you need to know about changing the overall dimensions of your collage, for resizing the cells, and reformatting the layout.

Please see: Get to Know Collage to learn more about all the spacing and size tools, how to edit images in your collage, and how to save and download your work.

Collage FAQs

Q: How do I replace a cell that is already filled with an image/video?

A: To replace a cell that is already filled with an image or video, select the Photos & video tab in the left toolbar. From here, drag and drop the photo you would like onto the already filled cell.

Q: How do I resize a cell?

A: Please see: How to Resize a Collage

Q: How do I change a layout?

A: Please see: How to Resize a Collage

Q: How do I add a new cell?

A: Please see: How to Resize a Collage

Q: How do I adjust the collage layout spacing and corner rounding?

A: Please see: How to Resize a Collage

Q: How do I clear or delete a cell?

A: To clear a cell, click the X in the upper right corner of the cell. Or, select the cell you would like to clear and hit Backspace or Delete on your keyboard, or click Clear cell accessible from the three dots in the lower right of the Image palette. You can also right click and select “Clear cell”.

To delete a cell, you must first clear the cell. Once the cell is cleared, click the X again in the upper right corner to delete it, or use the Image palette, or right click to delete the cell.

Q: What does the lock icon next to the Spacing slider do? What happens if I unlock it?

A: Please see: Get to Know Collage

Q: How do I save and download my collage?

A: Please see: Get to Know Collage

Q: How do I move an image or video from one cell to another? Can I swap cell contents?

A: This functionality is still in development. Once this is released, you should be able to click and drag a cell onto a different cell to either swap, fill, or add as a new cell.

Q: Are there pre-designed collage templates that work with the new collage tool?

A: There will be! They are currently in production and will be released soon.