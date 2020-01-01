This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Icons
>
Plain Pie Chart 60/40
Plain Pie Chart 60/40 - Icons
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Information Graphic
Rotund Map Pin
Global Flight
Global Shipping
Thinking Brain
Pointed Female Sign
Unread Mail
Flowchart Message
Retro Shopping Cart
Shipping Truck
Checklist & Clipboard
Monospace Trademark
Flowchart Sequential
Draft Book & At
Modern Euro
Check Mark Shield
New Sticker
Planning & Timing