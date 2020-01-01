This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Icons
>
Minimal Clipboard
Minimal Clipboard - Icons
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Actions & Alerts
Neat Chit-Chat
International Shipping
Retro Briefcase
Document Attachment
Neat Audio File
Plain Thought Bubble
Rounded Copyright
Handheld Compass
Woman, Husband & Kid
Storefront Shade
Dark Blue Eye
One-Button Stopwatch
Mail Mention
Checklist & Clipboard
Framework & Ideas
Retro Truck
Descending Person