This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Graphic Shapes
>
Triangles
>
Wedged Triangle
Wedged Triangle - Triangles
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Ambiguous Blobs
Coiled Scribble
Geometric Tulip
Frayed Paper Strip
Two-Way Straight Arrow
Plain Semicircle
Eight Spoked Glyph
Concentric Dot Form
Ripped Paper Column
Rough Texture
Sloped Line Blobs
Triangle Texture
Shredded Scrap
Optical Layer Form
Rocky Line Blobs
Octagon Circle Glyph
Basic Pyramid
Washy Brushstroke