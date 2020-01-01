This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Features
Pricing
Print
Log in
Free Trial
All Graphics
>
Clip Art
>
Flower Clip Art
>
Leafy Stem Left
Leafy Stem Left - Flower Clip Art
Use this graphic
More from this set
You might also like
Lotus Burst
Bilateral Stem
Abstract Nerve Plant
Bright Ash Leaf
Clear Sallow Leaf
Painted Narcissus
Formal Laurel
Graphic Aster
Wide Red Rose
Abstract Cactus
Clear Chestnut Leaf
Painted Morning Glory
Bushy Stem
Illustrated Leaves
Illustrated Creeper
Straight Stem
Leafless Tree
Whimsical Holly