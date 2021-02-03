Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.
>Painted Vine Wreath

Painted Vine Wreath - Border Clip Art

Use this graphic
Painted Vine Wreath

More from this set

Painted FramePainted TrellisPainted GarlandPainted VegetationPainted SprigPainted Bay BranchPainted MonsteraPainted Jay FeatherPainted Ash LeafPainted Pine LeafPainted FloretPainted BorderPainted BloomPainted BlossomPainted Brown BettyPainted FlowerPainted Ivy WreathPainted HollyPainted Fern WreathPainted Eagle FeatherPainted Birch LeafPainted Wind PoppyPainted LaurelPainted Owl FeatherPainted Myrtle Branch

You might also like

Small Sassafras Leaf
Small Sassafras Leaf
Black Aspen Leaf
Black Aspen Leaf
Tropical Blossom
Tropical Blossom
Abstract Feather Leaves
Abstract Feather Leaves
Tulip Bouquet
Tulip Bouquet
Bilateral Stem
Bilateral Stem
Stemmed Round Leaves
Stemmed Round Leaves
Abstract Croton
Abstract Croton
Abstract Nerve Plant
Abstract Nerve Plant
Painted Trillium
Painted Trillium
Bora Bora Flower
Bora Bora Flower
Stemmed Leaf Trio
Stemmed Leaf Trio
Twelve-Pointed Wreath
Twelve-Pointed Wreath
Marine Coral Branch
Marine Coral Branch
Full Blossom
Full Blossom
Painted Daffodil
Painted Daffodil
Dahlia Blossom 02
Dahlia Blossom 02
Black Willow Leaf
Black Willow Leaf

Everything you need to create epic content:

Stock photos & Videos
Collage
Templates
Textures
Design themes
Colors
Add text to photos
Photo effects