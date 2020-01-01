Draw on images with PicMonkey
For simple doodles all the way to artful drawings, we've got the tools and platform you need to draw on images your way.
How to draw on a photo or graphic
With your image open, click Draw in the side tabs. Choose Pencil, Paint Brush, or Spray Paint.
Use one of the preselected swatches or use our millions-of-options color picker tool.
Drag your mouse across your image to create lines. Click Apply when you're done.
Apply textures to your drawing, use effects, crop, rotate, even add a drop shadow.
Add doodles your photos for fun and emphasis
Add a squiggle here, a ziggle there, or dozens to make up a pattern. Use doodles to call attention to a product feature, or create a focal point of your design. Different tips take you from pencil scribbles to finger paint stripes.
Change it up with powerful photo editing tools
Don't stop there: get next-level with the full power of our design and photo editing toolkit. Want to erase parts of your drawing, so it appears behind your photo subject? Boom! Get a texture to appear inside the stroke — gradient, anyone? Crop, drop shadow, and rotate like a champ.
Sketchy graphics, fonts, and textures
PicMonkey's got ready-to-go assets for creating hand-drawn looks, super fast. Doodled graphics like arrows, scribbles, and sketchy shapes, plus chalk-lined doodles and brush strokes. Handwriting fonts that say: someone wrote this. And if you need to fill your background, our doodle-filled textures are just the thing.