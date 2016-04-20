Right Time, Place and Team: Welcome PicMonkey COO Brent Chudoba

When we created PicMonkey in 2012, our team worked tirelessly to build a photo editing and graphic design solution that users would love. Over the years, we’ve grown our user base, expanded our product’s features and capabilities, and increased our headcount to include some of the most talented and passionate employees out there.

Our leadership team and amazing customer base got us here. Now, imagine where we can go as we add new energy to the team. That’s what I get to announce today, and I couldn’t be more excited. PicMonkey is welcoming Brent Chudoba as Chief Operating Officer. Over the course of seven years, Brent played a critical role in guiding SurveyMonkey’s growth from a startup to the global leader in online surveys, valued over $1B.

Brent is making the move from Silicon Valley to join us in Seattle and he’s bringing all the same energy, direction and sophistication to the team. His first priorities as COO will be to help us continue to bring powerful, easy-to-use and accessible content creation tools to our users around the world, and grow our talented workforce.

We are fortunate to work in Seattle, a market full of highly skilled individuals across disciplines that rivals the Bay Area, and we continue to see opportunity in expanding our workforce here. Brent will also play a critical role in building out our infrastructure so we can expand our presence in mobile and web to deliver more of what our customers ask for.

With our steady growth trajectory and new market opportunities, this is the right time for PicMonkey to welcome Brent. We’re working from the best place—Seattle—which has been instrumental in our success. With the addition of Brent and future new hires, I’m more than confident we have the right team to meet our potential and then some.

