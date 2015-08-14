PicMonkeySmarts Pinterest Contest

UPDATE: Thanks to everyone who participated in our PicMonkey Smarts back to school contest on Pinterest. We’re pleased to announce that Kellie Rose Wilson takes the grand prize of a $500 Amazon gift card!

Great news, pinners: we’re doing a back to school contest. Enter your board of resources, activities, and other fun school stuff for a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

If you need inspiration, don’t fret. We’re partnering with The Educators’ Spin On It to create a PicMonkeySmarts sample board. Check it out!

Plus, follow us on Pinterest to see oodles of schooly tips throughout the contest.

Read more deets and submit your entries below.

Full contest rules:

Limited to residents of the United States.

PicMonkey employees and partners are not eligible to win.

Winner will be drawn randomly from the pool of entries.

Entries must be submitted by 11:59 pm PST on September 7, 2015. The winner will be announced on September 9, 2015 on the @picmonkeyapp Pinterest account.

One entry per person.

The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and non-negotiable.

Sponsor: Picmonkey, Seattle, Washington.

