PicMonkeyers are the best people. Creative, inspired, hard-working—yeah, that’s you! You put your time, your energy, your trust in PicMonkey, day in, day out, so we’ve created a referral program to put that investment back in you. Every time you refer someone and they become an annual PicMonkey subscriber, you earn $20.

How to refer your peeps to PicMonkey

It’s super simple to get started. Get your unique referral link by going to your account page: click your name in the top navigation bar, then click Manage my account, then Referrals. Share your referral link on social media or reach out to your co-workers, friends, or family directly and suggest they become PicMonkey customers. Tell them to use your referral link when they sign up for an annual subscription.

Refer your friends today

Claiming your e-gift card rewards

You’ll get a $20 e-gift card from Tango Card for every annual subscriber you refer. After they complete the first 30 days of their subscription, you can claim your card—choose from Amazon, Uber, Zappos, Airbnb, and more.

There are no limits to the number of people you can refer—the more annual subscribers you refer to us, the more you earn. You can go to your account page to check your reward status whenever you like.

Referring people you collaborate with

Referring friends and colleagues is also a natch if you’re using our new collaboration features to create images with others. Any time you invite someone who’s not an existing subscriber to view an image or collaborate in your Shared Space, the same benefits apply: if they become an annual subscriber, you’ll get those sweet, sweet rewards.

We hope our referral program is as natural as a “like” button in social. Only with PicMonkey, when you tell people what you like, you’re adding a little financial pat on the back for yourself too. For more of the nitty gritty details, read our Help article.