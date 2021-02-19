Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

PicMonkey 101 | Part 11: Using Touch-up Tools

Jump to Touch-up Tools

PicMonkey's robust set of Touch-up Tools will help to make your photos look their very best. Access tools for portrait retouching, or add a bit of digital makeup or hair color.

Touch-up tools are also available on the PicMonkey mobile app.

Learn more:

Continue to Part 12: Find Tutorials & Get Support

See all the PicMonkey 101 video tutorials

1: Homepage & Hub
2: Start w/ image
3: Start w/ Blank
4: Start w/ Template
5: File Menu
6: Tool Tabs Bar
7: Bottom Toolbar
8: Smart Resize
9: Collage Tool
10: Using Video
11: Touch Up Tools
12: Tutorials & Help

