On the far left of the PicMonkey editor is where you'll find the tool tabs. This tool bar contains all the designing and editing tools you will use to make designs. From here you can access Stock Photos and Videos, Templates, Graphics, Text, Themes, Collage, the Draw tool, and more.

This tool bar is able to expand or retract, depending on how wide you want it to be. Hover on the border between the tool tabs bar the tool panel and click.

Jump to these tools within the editor: