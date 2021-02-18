Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

PicMonkey 101 | Part 2: Start with an Uploaded Image

From the PicMonkey homepage, click the Create new button at the top of the page and select Computer. Choose the photo you want to edit from your computer.

When you open a photo this way in PicMonkey it will be "locked" to the background. To separate the photo from the background, open the Layers panel by clicking the 3 stacked squares icon in the bottom right, then clicking the padlock on the background layer.

Click on your photo layer to edit it with the Image palette. To rename your photo, click the existing file name (sometimes: "Untitled") on the top tool bar. You can also choose where to stash it in your Hub.

Note: All files autosave to your Hub's "Unsorted" folder by default.

Learn more (help articles):

Continue to Part 3: Start a Design with a Blank Canvas

See all the PicMonkey 101 video tutorials

1: Homepage & Hub
2: Start w/ image
3: Start w/ Blank
4: Start w/ Template
5: File Menu
6: Tool Tabs Bar
7: Bottom Toolbar
8: Smart Resize
9: Collage Tool
10: Using Video
11: Touch Up Tools
12: Tutorials & Help

First time here? Try PicMonkey free with a 7-day trial subscription.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: PicMonkey 101

Related Articles

PicMonkey 101 | Part 9: Using the Collage Tool
Learn about using the flexible and fun Collage Tool.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 10: Using Video in Designs
Learn about using video in your designs.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 5: The File Menu
Learn about the File drop-down menu.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 7: The Bottom Toolbar
Learn about the bottom toolbar that lets you adjust your workspace settings.