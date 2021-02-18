Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

PicMonkey 101 | Part 4: Start with a Template

Jump to Template Browse

PicMonkey has 1000s of design templates that are pre-made in multiple sizes for various uses. They are an excellent choice to get started on a project really fast. All of our pre-sized templates are customizable, meaning that you can swap in your own pics, graphics, or text to make the design unique.

To create with a template, start back on Homepage again and click Create New and choose Templates. Type in your search terms (for instance: red instagram, or youtube thumbnail), or you can scroll down to browse all the template categories available to you.

Preview the templates by clicking one to see it larger in the workspace. Continue clicking to preview; once you make a change to an open template you'll need to start a new project.

Customizing templates is super easy—click on an element in the template to delete it or replace it. Or, use the Layers panel to select an element (text, photo, graphics, etc...) to customize.

Learn more:

Continue to Part 5: The File Menu

See all the PicMonkey 101 video tutorials

1: Homepage & Hub
2: Start w/ image
3: Start w/ Blank
4: Start w/ Template
5: File Menu
6: Tool Tabs Bar
7: Bottom Toolbar
8: Smart Resize
9: Collage Tool
10: Using Video
11: Touch Up Tools
12: Tutorials & Help

First time here? Try PicMonkey free with a 7-day trial subscription.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: PicMonkey 101

Related Articles

PicMonkey 101 | Part 7: The Bottom Toolbar
Learn about the bottom toolbar that lets you adjust your workspace settings.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 8: Smart Resize
Learn about the Pro feature Smart Resize.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 11: Using Touch-up Tools
Learn how to use the touch up tools to retouch your pictures.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 5: The File Menu
Learn about the File drop-down menu.