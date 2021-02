Jump to Blank Canvas selection

This is another method of starting a new project: Opening a blank canvas in the editor.

From the PicMonkey homepage, click the Create new button at the top of the page and select Blank canvas. Or, click See all blanks > above the top right of the bottom row of blank canvasses. In the blank canvas picker, enter your own dimensions and click "Make it!" or choose a pre-sized canvas.

Learn more (help articles):