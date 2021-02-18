Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

PicMonkey 101 | Part 1: Homepage & Hub

Jump to the PicMonkey Homepage

Meet the PicMonkey homepage. It's the first screen you will see when you log into your PicMonkey account. The homepage is where you can access Hub, your cloud storage, and where you can start a new project.

Start a new project by clicking the Create new button at the top of the page, then choosing how you want to get going. If you've already worked on a project it will appear at the top of the homepage in the "Auto-saved to my Hub" row. In the rows underneath, choose to start a new project with a template, blank canvas, or a collage layout.

Learn more:

Continue to Part 2: Start with an Uploaded Image

First time here? Try PicMonkey free with a 7-day trial subscription.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: Getting Started, PicMonkey 101

Related Articles

5 Tips for a Natural-looking Photo Touch Up
Learn how to retouch a photo with PicMonkey's touch up effects.
Ads to Posters to Palettes: Make it all in PicMonkey
New PicMonkey is pretty rad, but if you’ve found yourself wondering what exactly you can do with it, we’ve got some serious inspo especially for you.
Cool Photo Editing Tips Nobody Knows
We’ve got some hidden gems to tell you about: cool photo editing tips and tricks to make you better, stronger, faster. Once you use them, you'll never lose them!
How to Make a Design Without Graphic Design Skills
Create social media pics, banners, cover art, and more with PicMonkey. No design degree required.