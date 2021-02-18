Jump to the PicMonkey Homepage

Meet the PicMonkey homepage. It's the first screen you will see when you log into your PicMonkey account. The homepage is where you can access Hub, your cloud storage, and where you can start a new project.

Start a new project by clicking the Create new button at the top of the page, then choosing how you want to get going. If you've already worked on a project it will appear at the top of the homepage in the "Auto-saved to my Hub" row. In the rows underneath, choose to start a new project with a template, blank canvas, or a collage layout.

