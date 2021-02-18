Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

PicMonkey 101 | Part 12: Find Tutorials and Get Support

PicMonkey offers a wealth of blog articles, resources, and a help and support section to assist you with using the platform successfully. On the top tool bar just click on Learn to visit the Resource Center/Blog, Help, What's New or to get back to Getting Started (PicMonkey 101).

We have an excellent support team who is available to answer your questions about PicMonkey or about your account. We use an efficient ticket system that allows us to address your inquires as fast as possible. Contact help here.

Learn more:

Return to the PicMonkey 101 Video Tutorials Page

See all the PicMonkey 101 video tutorials

1: Homepage & Hub
2: Start w/ image
3: Start w/ Blank
4: Start w/ Template
5: File Menu
6: Tool Tabs Bar
7: Bottom Toolbar
8: Smart Resize
9: Collage Tool
10: Using Video
11: Touch Up Tools
12: Tutorials & Help

First time here? Try PicMonkey free with a 7-day trial subscription.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: PicMonkey 101

Related Articles

PicMonkey 101 | Part 2: Start with an Uploaded Image
Start a new project by uploading an image to edit.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 6: The Tool Tabs Bar
Learn about all the tools and features accessible from the tool tabs menu.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 3: Start a Design with a Blank Canvas
Learn about starting a new project from scratch with a blank, pre-sized canvas.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 8: Smart Resize
Learn about the Pro feature Smart Resize.