Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

PicMonkey 101 | Part 5: The File Menu

The File drop-down menu is in the upper left corner of your editing workspace in PicMonkey. This is your go-to location for starting a new project, making a copy of your current one, and a couple other helpful things.

  • Create new... - Choose how to start a new project

  • Edit a copy - Duplicate your current (open) project while the original saves to Hub

  • Move - Relocate the open project to a new folder

  • Rename - Give your open project a new name

  • Save as a brand template - Keep the current project in your Brand Kit (Pro only)

  • Close - Exit the editor and return to the Homepage

  • Settings - Open the Workspace Palette & Alignment Palettes

  • Send feedback - Quickly send us a comment

Learn more:

Continue to Part 6: The Tool Tabs Bar

See all the PicMonkey 101 video tutorials

1: Homepage & Hub
2: Start w/ image
3: Start w/ Blank
4: Start w/ Template
5: File Menu
6: Tool Tabs Bar
7: Bottom Toolbar
8: Smart Resize
9: Collage Tool
10: Using Video
11: Touch Up Tools
12: Tutorials & Help

First time here? Try PicMonkey free with a 7-day trial subscription.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: PicMonkey 101

Related Articles

PicMonkey 101 | Part 4: Start with a Template
Learn about starting a new project with a beautiful, pre-designed template.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 10: Using Video in Designs
Learn about using video in your designs.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 12: Find Tutorials and Get Support
Meet all the resources available to inspire and help you create stunning designs.
PicMonkey 101 | Part 9: Using the Collage Tool
Learn about using the flexible and fun Collage Tool.