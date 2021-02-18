The File drop-down menu is in the upper left corner of your editing workspace in PicMonkey. This is your go-to location for starting a new project, making a copy of your current one, and a couple other helpful things.

Create new... - Choose how to start a new project

Edit a copy - Duplicate your current (open) project while the original saves to Hub

Move - Relocate the open project to a new folder

Rename - Give your open project a new name

Save as a brand template - Keep the current project in your Brand Kit (Pro only)

Close - Exit the editor and return to the Homepage

Settings - Open the Workspace Palette & Alignment Palettes

Send feedback - Quickly send us a comment

Learn more: