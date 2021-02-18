Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

PicMonkey 101 | Part 7: The Bottom Toolbar

The bottom tool bar helps you configure your workspace settings like dark/light mode and grid alignment, undo/redo edits, and it is where you will open the Layers panel.

