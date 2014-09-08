He puts the “some” in “handsome;” he puts the “brow” in “highbrow” and the “gnif“ in “magnificent.” And he’s here to share his magic with you. PicMonkey has teamed with Simián, one of the world’s greatest photographeurs, to help you take your photos from pretty darn good to off-the-hook!

Meet Simián. Learn more about Simián’s artistic sensibilities, hear what makes him tick, and get a behind-the-scenes glance at the master in action:

Then explore Simián’s top tips on how you too can make great art with PicMonkey effects and tools.