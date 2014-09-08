Meet Our New Spokesmonkey: Simián!

He puts the “some” in “handsome;” he puts the “brow” in “highbrow” and the “gnif“ in “magnificent.” And he’s here to share his magic with you. PicMonkey has teamed with Simián, one of the world’s greatest photographeurs, to help you take your photos from pretty darn good to off-the-hook!

Meet Simián. Learn more about Simián’s artistic sensibilities, hear what makes him tick, and get a behind-the-scenes glance at the master in action:

Then explore Simián’s top tips on how you too can make great art with PicMonkey effects and tools.

Let your creativity run free with a PicMonkey membership.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: Inspiration, PicMonkey News

Related Articles

Say ‘I Do’ to These Wedding Guest Book Alternatives
Keep track of your wedding attendees with these not-so-by-the-(guest)-book ideas.
7 Cuddly-Cute Kid Costumes to Make with Draw
You’ve Been Booed Printables
You’ve Been Booed is an enormously popular tradition. Lucky for you, we've made You've Been Booed printables to keep your Halloween traditions easy and fun.
New & Improved Exposure Tool
We opened up the Exposure tool to allow for more customization because, hello, we think you should have as much creative freedom as possible.