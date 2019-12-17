How to Make a Blinking Text Instagram Post

A post with movement is so eye-catching, but how can you make one when Instagram doesn’t support GIFs? We’ll show you an easy workaround to get the flashing text look. It involves making a short video of two alternating images. Watch our video below to learn how, and follow the step-by-step instructions.

Steps for making a blinking text Instagram post:

  1. Open your photo/post in PicMonkey and add a text layer that you want to make “flash”.

  2. Choose your first color of text from the Text palette. Download as image 1.

  3. Change the text color to the second color you want to use.

  4. Change the name of the image and download as image 2.

  5. Ultimately, you’re going make 10 of these images, so when you download each image, change the name of the file to 1, 2, 3, etc…

  6. Repeat steps 2-4 until you have 10 files, or 5 of each color in alternate order (white, blue, white, blue, etc)

You’ve made enough files to create a 5-second video where each image will “flash” for 1/2 a second. Next, you need to create the video. We used GifMaker.me to make the video.

  1. Upload your 10 images to GifMaker.me and set the speed to 500 milliseconds.

  2. Select Create Video Animation.

  3. Name your video file and save as an mp4 file.

  4. Post to Instagram and wow your audience!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: Behind the Design, Instagram, Tutorials, Video Tutorial
Tags: GIF, Instagram, Text

