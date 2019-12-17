How to Make a Blinking Text Instagram Post

A post with movement is so eye-catching, but how can you make one when Instagram doesn’t support GIFs? We’ll show you an easy workaround to get the flashing text look. It involves making a short video of two alternating images. Watch our video below to learn how, and follow the step-by-step instructions.

Steps for making a blinking text Instagram post:

Open your photo/post in PicMonkey and add a text layer that you want to make “flash”. Choose your first color of text from the Text palette. Download as image 1. Change the text color to the second color you want to use. Change the name of the image and download as image 2. Ultimately, you’re going make 10 of these images, so when you download each image, change the name of the file to 1, 2, 3, etc… Repeat steps 2-4 until you have 10 files, or 5 of each color in alternate order (white, blue, white, blue, etc)

You’ve made enough files to create a 5-second video where each image will “flash” for 1/2 a second. Next, you need to create the video. We used GifMaker.me to make the video.