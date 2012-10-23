Halloween Effects for the Hurried

Sometimes you don’t want to follow a detailed recipe, you just want to cook. And sometimes, what’s cooking is a bubbling vat of dread, and your ingredients are PicMonkey’s ghoulish Halloween effects. And sometimes, you’re so proud of the resulting creepy canapes that you want to plaster them all over every social media feed you have.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Our super-visual Effects Lists show how we made four great costumes using only Halloween effects. See them in large size, along with tons more spine-tingling eye candy, on our PicMonkey Pinterest boards.

Add bruises, blood and pallid skin for a zombified look.

Bon apetit, you sinister photo-editing sous chefs!