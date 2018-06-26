Become a PicMonkey Pro with One Project

Calling all hands-on learners! We have a tutorial made just for you. See that pretty mood board down below? We’re gonna show you how to create one of your own, and in the process, you’ll discover some of our most useful, workflow-improving features.

So round up a few images (and if you don’t have any, we know a couple stock photo sites that can help you out), then head to PicMonkey.com to get started on your grand learning adventure.

Create a canvas

When you visit PicMonkey.com and sign into your account, you’ll notice all kinds of options on your homepage. Your recent projects display at the top, and you can also choose to start with a template, a blank canvas or work on a collaborative project from Shared Spaces

For this tutorial, we’ll start with a blank canvas. Click Create New and then choose Blank canvas to see all of the blank canvas sizes or to create your own. We used a custom 1500 x 1500 pixel canvas, but you can choose whatever size you like—our resizing and cropping tools make changing dimensions and sizing for social a breeze.

Add images and graphics

Now it’s time to put some stuff on that beauteous blank canvas! To add your own images like we did for this design, click the Graphics tab and then click Add an image. Choose an image from your Hub or your computer, and it will open as a graphic—that means you can crop, erase, add drop shadow or inner shadow, adjust the blend mode, and more using the Graphic palette that pops up when you add an image or graphic. You can also apply edits, effects, and textures (in the Edits, Effects, and Textures tabs) to a graphic.

You can also crop and resize images and graphics after you’ve placed them on the canvas. Click the Erase tab on the Graphic palette, and then the Crop icon. You’ll see crop and resizing options—click the one you want and adjust your image on the canvas.

Pro tip: Say you’ve applied the perfect combo of effects and edits to one of your images, and then you realize that—drat!—it’s the wrong image. Use the Replace button on the Graphic palette, and every edit you made to the first image will be applied to the new one automatically.

Add more awesomeness

Now that you’ve got the hang of adding stuff to your canvas, keep at it! You can add more of your own images, put our folder of graphics to work, and head to the text tab to add some words.

Access and re-order with the Layers palette

When you have a few images and/or text boxes on your canvas, notice that they appear on the Layers palette. You can use this palette to quickly access and reorder every part of your design—try using the arrows on the Layers palette to bring your images to the front of your design, send others to the back, etc.

Work with your colors

Our color selection tools are super useful when you’re creating designs. To see for yourself, head to the Graphics tab and find the circle under Basis > Shapes. Now click the black circle on the Graphics palette to see all of the color-changing options. You can:

Click the paint palette icon to see preset color combos.

Click the color wheel icon to input the hex value of any color you want, choose a color using the spectrum box and color bar, or use the eyedropper.

For this design, we’ll pull colors from the images on the canvas. Click the eyedropper on the Graphics palette, then click the area of your image with the color you want. That’s it—instant color matching!

To get a line of color circles, as seen in this design, adjust your colorified circle to a size you like, then click the three dots next to the first circle in the Layers palette and choose Duplicate layer (or you can get really spiffy with keyboard shortcuts). Now choose a different color for your new circle graphic, and repeat.

Get goin’ with grouping

Get to your end result faster by grouping your design elements. When you combine images, text boxes, graphics—whatever you want—into a group, you can apply the same edits, effects, and textures to the entire group, and move those elements as one unit.

To give grouping a try with the color circles you just made, move them into a line. Hold the Shift key and click the circles in the Layers palette, then click the Group button on the palette that says Multiple layers. Now you can move all of your circles at once, add effects to all of them (head to Effects on the Group palette to hit ’em with a little drop shadow), size them up or down, and make any other edits to the entire group at once. If you decide you wanna break up the band and work with an element individually, click Ungroup.