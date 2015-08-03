Gender Shmender: Photography Survey Tells All

Nobody wants to be a stereotype. No one describes herself as a typical rich snob, or your average absent-minded professor. But gender stereotyping may be more deeply ingrained. Time to check your assumptions: PicMonkey’s photography survey revealed some fascinating details about how women and men approach photo editing and social sharing.

Who’s shooting what

Even though the notion of a “selfie” is highly associated with women, 69% of males are likely to crop other people from photos compared to 66% of females. And here’s the full breakdown of subjects men and women say they edit:

Who’s editing their photos

When asked about frequency, 72% of male respondents have used online photo editing software at least 20 times within the last year, not far behind the 80% of female respondents who have done the same. Men are also almost as likely to add a filter to their photos as women (80% vs. 88%, respectively), dispelling the stereotype that women use more filters than men.

Who’s getting a lift from Touch Up

Almost half of the male respondents have used an online photo editor to remove wrinkles, whiten teeth and remove pesky red-eye.In comparison, more than half of women respondents admitted to using the same edits in their photos. While 67% of female respondents acknowledged using an online photo editor to remove facial blemishes, more than half of the male respondents did the same (51%).

Who’s posting how often

While it may seem women post and edit photos to social media more often, in actuality, men overall participate in the same activity just as much. It turns out that men have posted photos nearly as often as women within the last year (87% vs. 96% respectively).

About the Survey

The survey was conducted online globally by PicMonkey March 27-April 3 among 2,020 adults across the world. The survey has a margin of error for the entire sample of plus or minus 2.07 and a 95% confidence level.