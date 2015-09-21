Frits Habermann Joins the Helm of PicMonkey

Excuse us for gushing, but PicMonkey just got a booster shot of SweetPhotoMagic with our new chief technical officer and vice president of product, Frits Habermann. Frits has steered some of the greatest brands in image software, game software, and online learning—Real Networks, Popcap, Lynda.com, and Adobe—in various roles from director of engineering to vice president to CTO. And just to knock more of our socks off, he’s an accomplished landscape photographer who’s trekked the world to capture amazing images.

What’s in store for PicMonkey, with Frits on board? More new features, and even more after that. Keep your eyes peeled.

The possibilities are endless when you get a PicMonkey membership.

The possibilities are endless when you get a PicMonkey membership.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: PicMonkey News

Related Articles

PicMonkey’s on Pinterest!
PicMonkey's on Pinterest! Check us out and get Pin-spired.
Our Halloween Photo Contest Says Boo!
PicMonkey's serving up spectacular scares, courtesy of our users. Check out our first-ever Halloween photo contest to witness their creepy concoctions.
Leaked PicMonkey Love Letter
Someone's secretly crushing on PicMonkey and why not? There's just so much love about our photo Editor.
PicMonkey’s One of the Top 100 Websites of 2013! Holla!
PC Magazine named PicMonkey one of the top 100 websites of 2013, and we're grinning like chimpanzees. But not in aggression, in actual happiness.