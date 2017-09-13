The Happiest Place on Earth also happens to be one of the most photogenic—which means you’ve got a ton of great opportunities for taking perfect photos of you, your besties, and your family. Show the world that you didn’t just go to Disneyland—you had the time of your life there. Here are 10 places you need in your Insta feed, and ideas on how to perfect your shots with shooting tips and a little editing magic.

1 . Sleeping Beauty’s Castle

Does it get any more iconic? Sure, everyone takes photos in front of this stunning castle’s pastel spires, but you can make your pic stand out with a little timing know-how and the PicMonkey mobile app. Get to this spot right when the park opens, so you can stand on the drawbridge alone and beat the crowd for a photo. Or stop by at night when it’s beautifully lit, then paint adjustments like saturation on different parts of your photo to really make it pop.

2 . New Orleans Square

Take a photo of this area and you may just convince your friends you went to Louisiana instead of Disneyland. This section’s alleyways, pastel walls, and large iron patios make you feel like you’re in The Big Easy without ever leaving California. Add some custom text over the top of the photo with a fun phrase like “Laissez les bons temps rouler!” to give it an extra dose of NOLA fun.

3 . Cars Land

Not only does this California Adventure look great during the daytime, but with its retro buildings and vintage-inspired signage—it positively glows at night. It’s flooded with neon when the sun goes down, making it one of the park’s prettiest spots. By the Cars ride, just beyond that zone, you can also find a designated photo spot that makes it look like you’re standing in Southwestern canyons!

4 . The Haunted Mansion

Wanna up the cool factor of your photos of this spooky attraction? Make a color pop by painting the black and white effect onto parts of them. And don’t forget to snap some photos of the faux graveyard as you snake your way through the line!

5 . The Enchanted Tiki Room

The birds sing words and the flowers bloom here, which makes this classic Disney attraction colorful, fun, and a great spot for a photo. It can get pretty dark in there, which doesn’t make it the easiest place to get perfect pics. If your images turn out a touch dark, you can fix them super fast before you post. Outside, snap a photo in front of the Polynesian-inspired hut, and don’t forget to pose with the iconic Dole Whip, a classic Disneyland snack.

6 . Toon Town

Even the buildings look like cartoons in this adorable annex, where there are tons of ‘Goofy’ photo ops. Pretend to lift an enormous dumbbell or bend the rubber bars of a jail cell and look like the strongest person alive, or take a tour (and photos) of Mickey’s house. Top off the toon vibe with some speech bubble stickers and text in a fun font, like Komika Axis.

7 . Paradise Pier

California Adventure is full of gorgeous photo spots, but none is more quintessentially “California” than Paradise Park. This is where you’ll see a gorgeous lake, a Victorian-inspired boardwalk and a perfect view of the California Screamin’ roller coaster. Wait until nightfall, when the coaster and the Ferris wheel light up, and don’t use your flash—you want all of that ambient light, especially right around sunset.

8 . Monstro

Whoever thought being swallowed by a whale would make for such a great photo? As your boat enters the mouth of Monstro, be sure to snap a pic on the Storybook Land Canal Boats ride. When you open your photo in the app, be sure to tweak your shadows and highlights. Since you’re going from bright sun to darkness pretty quickly, it can be hard for your phone to strike the perfect balance on its own.

9 . Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Pretend you’re conquering the Wild West on this coaster, and get photographic proof that you did. Snap a photo as the train comes around the bend, right before it passes in front of the faux dinosaur fossil. Better yet, have a friend snap a photo of you on the coaster when you come around—and don’t forget to put your hands in the air.

10 . Blue Bayou Restaurant

This spot is perfect for a meal, a date, and a great photo. Located within the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, you can enjoy a meal on the indoor terrace under perpetual night and hanging lanterns. It’s moody and romantic and the soft lighting looks wonderful, and it feels like you’re eating right on the Bayou. Plus, you can wave to all the boats as they go by (and maybe get a photo of them, too).