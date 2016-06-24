Prezi is a cool web-based presentation tool that makes presenting more like storytelling. Using PicMonkey along with Prezi will help spice up your slides and make your presentation an unforgettable one. Here are some tips on how to create an awesome-possum Prezi presentation.

Plan your adventure

Planning is essential. Open up PicMonkey and Prezi. Once you pick what kind of slide you want, you’ll know what to create to complement it. Your opening slide is the first taste your viewers get of your presentation, so make it attractive.

Capture images

No matter what you’re presenting, visuals play a huge role in telling a story. PicMonkey provides tons of Frames to perk up your visuals: from shape cutouts to Polaroid styles, you have it all!

Make a statement

Importing your own style into this already-awesome presentation tool grabs your viewer’s attention and captivates them. And PicMonkey’s fonts have plenty of style. Create your slide titles in PicMonkey and export them on a transparent canvas: it’s easy to do, and looks crazy good.

Erase away

The Eraser tool is PicMonkey’s little gift to the world. Use it! It can be applied in so many ways and goes hand-in-hand with creating something that doesn’t exist. You can create some brilliant PNG material when you apply a transparent canvas to your freshly erased goodies.

Try infographics

Infographics keep audiences engaged simply because they’re information, but pictures too! Making infographics in PicMonkey is a fun way to let your creativity flow. Graphics are great for infographics because you can use them however you wish to create whatever you wish. Picture the perfect visual in your mind, and play with your tools until what you pictured is on your canvas.

Theme it up

Having a set theme throughout your presentation is must-do in order to keep in clean and consistent. And we have some great news for you— PicMonkey has a Themes tab that keeps everything you need in one spot.