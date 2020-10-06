Keeping up with friends, family, and clients or customers is always a top priority, but now as we all face living in a pandemic world it becomes even more important. Sending an e-card can go a long way, and letting your business customers know your operating status keeps you top-of-mind, even if you have to close for a while.

We’ve created a number of design templates and graphics so you can stay in touch (but not touch-touch!). These design assets are ideal for social media posts, emails, cards, flyers, and more.

Quarantine and COVID-19 design templates

Browse our thousands of design templates to customize and use on social media, or while working or learning from home.

How to use design templates:

Click Templates from the left tabs Browse or search the template options available Click the thumbnails to preview larger on your canvas Select and customize but changing text, colors, fonts, images and more Export and share!

Instagram post templates

These templates are perfect for sending out a COVID update to your small business customers on Instagram. Let them know if you're open for business, your hours, or just say "we miss you" to let your followers know you're still thinking of them. Also check out these templates to create a quick, positive post to share with your feed and to dilute all that bad news mucking up the scroll.

Instagram and Facebook story templates

Facebook and Insta Story templates are great for businesses, and they are also perfect for adding a little levity that's sure to provide a pick-me-up for your followers. Send a hug, salute your healthcare heroes, or play bingo.

Pinterest pin templates

Browse all the Pinterest templates

When you consider Pinterest as a visual search engine instead of a social media network, it makes sense that people go there to find ideas and inspiration—especially during these quarantine times when boredom and social distancing means spending lots of time at home, alone. Use these templates to create educational infographics, offer ideas for reducing stress, or show off your work-from-home office ideas and decor.

Quarantine and COVID-19 graphics

Browse all our graphics in the PicMonkey editor

We’ve added graphics (a.k.a. stickers, a.k.a. overlays) with a decidedly pandemic-life theme. Scroll through the graphics library in the PicMonkey editor to find graphics ranging from healthcare to infographic symbols to the social media-ready “Quarantine & Chill” category, to a whole buncha masks and PPE-wearing peeps.

Pro tip: Change the color of your graphics using the Graphic palette. Just click a color circle and choose a new hue.

Browse all the Healthcare graphics

Whatever you end up using these templates and graphics for, we wish you patience, good health, and never ending creativity during this rough time.