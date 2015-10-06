New Feature: Before & After

“There is no going back. There are some things that time cannot mend.”

Just like Frodo Baggins at the end of The Lord of the Rings, the proud editor of photos can feel like so much has been done, so much boringness overcome and so much coolness discovered, that it must be impossible to look back and see what once was.

Turns out: it’s pretty easy! The new before and after feature gives you a view of your original image, so you can:

  • Compare edits to the original without clicking the Undo button a thousand times.

  • Make sure that you’ve fixed the things you want to improve, without going too far.

  • Get a fresh perspective to see if you missed anything.

So remember that no matter how far you edit, you’re just a click away from the original.

Try it out here!

We’re always updating and releasing new stuff. Don’t miss out! Join PicMonkey now.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: Photo Editing, PicMonkey News
Tags: PicMonkey Features

Related Articles

#Fave: Shared Photos We LERV
People the world around create great images and share them. See an inspiring collection of our favorite photos that were photo edited with PicMonkey.
How to Add Text to Photos
Enjoy this premium blend of text how-to's and design ideas, guaranteed to wow your pics.
Our Fave Photography Quotes
We’ve rounded up 12 photography quotes that speak to the power of photography and are sure to inspire.
Top 10 Reasons PicMonkey Is Better Than Photoshop
Does Photoshop make your head spin and your wallet weep? Check out why PicMonkey is just plain better than Photoshop.