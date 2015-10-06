New Feature: Before & After

“There is no going back. There are some things that time cannot mend.”

Just like Frodo Baggins at the end of The Lord of the Rings, the proud editor of photos can feel like so much has been done, so much boringness overcome and so much coolness discovered, that it must be impossible to look back and see what once was.

Turns out: it’s pretty easy! The new before and after feature gives you a view of your original image, so you can:

Compare edits to the original without clicking the Undo button a thousand times.

Make sure that you’ve fixed the things you want to improve, without going too far.

Get a fresh perspective to see if you missed anything.

So remember that no matter how far you edit, you’re just a click away from the original.

Try it out here!