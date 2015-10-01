$1,000 PicMonkey College Scholarship

Maddy Harlow is the 2016 PicMonkey Scholarship winner

Maddy Harlow is from Hampstead, NH and has always been passionate about photography. She will be attending Columbia College Chicago in the fall where she plans on majoring in photography, with a focus on fine art.

Thanks to everyone for participating in our competition this year.

October 1, 2015

PicMonkey’s all about making web apps do your bidding; how about letting it pay your bills? Announcing the third annual PicMonkey College Scholarship competition. Take our survey, submit your favorite photo, and write a 250-500 word story behind the photo for a chance to win $1,000! Your entry just might win you $1,000 to help out with your college costs.

How to enter:

  • Take our survey at Survey Monkey.

  • Submit your favorite photo.

  • In 250-500 words, tell us the story behind your favorite photo. Why is it memorable? What did it capture?

  • Email your response to media@picmonkey.com. The title of your email should be “PicMonkey Scholarship.”

  • Attach both your essay and photo, make the file name your full name-PicMonkey-Scholarship. (Example: George-Washington-PicMonkey-Scholarship)

  • Submit by May 31, 2016.

To be eligible:

  • You need to be a resident of the United States or Canada.

  • You must be a graduating high school senior or a freshman in college. We reserve the right to verify date of high school graduation and/or college enrollment.

  • You can’t be related to anyone on the PicMonkey staff.

We will choose and notify our winner by June 30, 2016, and we’ll mail him or her a $1,000 check.

Check out past winners essays,  Brenda Wu and Liam McGill.

